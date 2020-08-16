TurtleNetwork Price Hits $0.0065 on Exchanges (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $577,934.78 and approximately $5,336.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00723370 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.01162862 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 145.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029159 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008412 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000204 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003548 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

