Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 53.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,405. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $59.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Twin Disc in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

