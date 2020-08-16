United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

NASDAQ UBOH traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. 2,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This is an increase from United Bancshares Inc. OH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,671 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of United Bancshares Inc. OH worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

