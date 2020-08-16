United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,792 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.77% of United Bancshares Inc. OH worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

United Bancshares Inc. OH stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. 2,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from United Bancshares Inc. OH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

