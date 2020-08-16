United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Short Interest Update

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,088,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In related news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth $50,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

UBSI stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 281,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,438. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.38.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.