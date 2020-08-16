United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Short Interest Down 24.7% in May

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,940,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the May 14th total of 35,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,326,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,152,004. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Continental has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $95.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.42.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Continental will post -23.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Continental by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Continental by 246.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in United Continental by 1,437.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Continental by 120.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in United Continental in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

