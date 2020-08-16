United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Short Interest Up 53.2% in May

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,760,000 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the April 30th total of 23,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,845,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in United Continental by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,326,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,152,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.42. United Continental has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $95.16.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Continental will post -23.99 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

