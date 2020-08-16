United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Short Interest Up 58.9% in May

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the April 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 109.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBFO stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.71. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

