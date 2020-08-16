Upfiring Price Hits $0.0889 on Top Exchanges (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Upfiring token can now be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Upfiring has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.92 million and $57,609.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00088791 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00294663 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038809 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007232 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring.

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

