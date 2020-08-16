Valens GroWorks Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Short Interest Down 37.1% in May

Valens GroWorks Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLNCF. Raymond James cut shares of Valens GroWorks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Valens GroWorks in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLNCF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 147,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,008. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63. Valens GroWorks has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Valens GroWorks Company Profile

Valens GroWorks Corp., engages in development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

