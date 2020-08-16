VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in April

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of VALEO/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of VALEO/S to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. VALEO/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get VALEO/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. 40,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,325. VALEO/S has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85.

About VALEO/S

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for VALEO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALEO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.