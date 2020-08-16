VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Down 39.3% in May

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the April 30th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VALEO/S stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 40,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96. VALEO/S has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.02.

Get VALEO/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLEEY shares. Evercore ISI raised VALEO/S to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded VALEO/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for VALEO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALEO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.