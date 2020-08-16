Validian Corp (OTCMKTS:VLDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Validian Corp (OTCMKTS:VLDI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,299,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VLDI traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 394,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,774. Validian has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Validian Company Profile

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks.

