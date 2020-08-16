Validian Corp (OTCMKTS:VLDI) Short Interest Update

Validian Corp (OTCMKTS:VLDI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the June 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,388,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VLDI traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,774. Validian has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Get Validian alerts:

Validian Company Profile

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Validian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Validian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.