VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of VLOWY remained flat at $$7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 122. VALLOUREC SA/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. VALLOUREC SA/S had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VALLOUREC SA/S will post -12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLOWY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of VALLOUREC SA/S in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded VALLOUREC SA/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded VALLOUREC SA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VALLOUREC SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. VALLOUREC SA/S presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About VALLOUREC SA/S

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

