VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Short Interest Up 43.5% in April

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:VLOWY remained flat at $$7.04 during trading hours on Friday. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. VALLOUREC SA/S has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $403.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.05.

Get VALLOUREC SA/S alerts:

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VALLOUREC SA/S had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $940.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that VALLOUREC SA/S will post -12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLOWY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VALLOUREC SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of VALLOUREC SA/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of VALLOUREC SA/S in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of VALLOUREC SA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

VALLOUREC SA/S Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for VALLOUREC SA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALLOUREC SA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.