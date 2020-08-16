Value Exchange International Inc (OTCMKTS:VEII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Value Exchange International Inc (OTCMKTS:VEII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the May 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:VEII remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. Value Exchange International has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

About Value Exchange International

Value Exchange International, Inc provides customer-centric technology solutions to the retail industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company provides systems maintenance and related services, including software patches and software code revisions; installing, testing, and implementing software; training of customer personnel for the use of software; and technical support for software systems.

