Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Short Interest Update

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

OTCMKTS:VLNSF remained flat at $$4.10 on Friday. Velan has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

