Veles (VLS) One Day Volume Tops $121.00

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Veles has a total market cap of $120,755.79 and approximately $121.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veles has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,853.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.62 or 0.03590709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.02581626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00534981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00760832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00060827 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00703303 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00016196 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,353,616 coins and its circulating supply is 1,243,953 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

