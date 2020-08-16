Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Down 21.6% in February

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEOEY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veolia Environnement currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

VEOEY stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.58. 31,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,809. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

