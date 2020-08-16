Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in March

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 31,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.54. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veolia Environnement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

