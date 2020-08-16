Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VEOEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of VEOEY traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,809. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

