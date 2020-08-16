VeriumReserve Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. VeriumReserve has a total market capitalization of $556,379.58 and approximately $1,071.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001621 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00533155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00052036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11,797.43 or 0.99691128 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000841 BTC.

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,900,232 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

