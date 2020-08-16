Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 337,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victoria Gold from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of Victoria Gold stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,997. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, operation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

