Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Up 16.0% in February

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 155,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of VITFF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.24. 52,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,997. Victoria Gold has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victoria Gold from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, operation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

