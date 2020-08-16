Viking Energy Group Inc (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group Inc (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the May 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VKIN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 86,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,409. Viking Energy Group has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a return on equity of 93.45% and a net margin of 31.95%. The company had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its properties include 16 producing wells, 17 non producing wells, and 2 salt water disposal wells.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.