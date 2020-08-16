VIPR Corp (OTCMKTS:VIPV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VIPR Corp (OTCMKTS:VIPV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

VIPR stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. VIPR has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

VIPR Corp. focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of strategic nutraceutical and nutraceutical related products for personal consumption, apparel, and home applications. VIPR Corp. was formerly known as S2C Global Systems Inc and changed its name to VIPR Corp. in August 2014. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

