Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 859,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the February 27th total of 584,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 140.9 days.

OTCMKTS VIVEF remained flat at $$28.87 on Friday. Vivendi has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $29.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

