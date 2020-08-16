Vocus Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vocus Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,400 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the March 15th total of 298,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,317.0 days.

OTCMKTS VCMMF remained flat at $$2.01 during trading on Friday. Vocus Group has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

About Vocus Group

Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engin brand; and Internet, mobile, and energy products under the dodo brand.

