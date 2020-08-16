Vodi X (VDX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Vodi X has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Vodi X has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $7,693.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vodi X token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00161381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.55 or 0.01856736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00195959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00128773 BTC.

Vodi X Profile

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 tokens. Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX. The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io.

Vodi X Token Trading

Vodi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

