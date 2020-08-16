VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in June

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Get VOESTALPINE AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of VLPNY stock remained flat at $$4.65 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

About VOESTALPINE AG/ADR

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.