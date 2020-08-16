Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VYGR. BidaskClub lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at $732,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,711. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $423.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.11% and a negative net margin of 34.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

