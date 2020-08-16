Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,882 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 39,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.53. 6,504,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,992,871. The firm has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a PE ratio of -210.53, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average of $115.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

