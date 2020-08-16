WIZBL (WBL) 1-Day Volume Hits $4,787.00

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded up 99.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. WIZBL has a market capitalization of $213,533.14 and approximately $4,787.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WIZBL coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene. In the last week, WIZBL has traded 130.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00158947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.64 or 0.01859902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00195923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00134376 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About WIZBL

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for WIZBL is www.wizbl.io.

Buying and Selling WIZBL

WIZBL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

