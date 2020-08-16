WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Short Interest Update

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,203,800 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 1,644,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.7 days.

WM Morrison Supermarkets stock remained flat at $$2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

