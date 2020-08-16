WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Short Interest Down 13.1% in January

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,860,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 41,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WPX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. 4,233,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,629,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.54.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in WPX Energy by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 104,545 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 780.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 944,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 837,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,481,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 97,478 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 39,967.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,643,000 after buying an additional 9,040,672 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

