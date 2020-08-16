Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

JAMF stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.78. 765,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

