YEE Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Huobi, OKEx and ABCC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00040736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.51 or 0.05838431 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015597 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003242 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinTiger, OKEx, DEx.top, Huobi, ABCC and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

