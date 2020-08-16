Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.81. PDC Energy reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PDC Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in PDC Energy by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,366,000 after buying an additional 2,178,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 579,858 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,283,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 882,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,006,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 282,586 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. 764,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,528. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

