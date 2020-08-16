Zel Trading 14% Lower This Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. Zel has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $2.72 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00704406 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00097197 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00084373 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006749 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001013 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 111,314,750 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.