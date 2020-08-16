Zero Market Capitalization Reaches $1.00 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001013 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. Zero has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $57,108.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00704953 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00097248 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00084363 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001935 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000462 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,939,326 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

