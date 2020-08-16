Zilliqa 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $84.64 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, DDEX, Korbit and Ethfinex. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $268.98 million and approximately $84.64 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00161148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.01857266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00196162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00134042 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,651,507,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,360,040,303 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, UEX, Gate.io, Hotbit, OKEx, OOOBTC, Binance, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, OTCBTC, BitForex, Korbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, Koinex, IDEX, DragonEX, Coinhub, BiteBTC, Coinone, GOPAX, Bithumb, DEx.top, Radar Relay, BitMart, Zebpay, HitBTC, DDEX, Bitbns, Kucoin, AirSwap, Huobi, Upbit and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

