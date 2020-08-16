Zilliqa Hits Market Capitalization of $265.31 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Gate.io. Zilliqa has a market cap of $265.31 million and approximately $61.01 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00162878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.42 or 0.01848125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00196289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00127432 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,650,061,603 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,358,594,450 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OOOBTC, Hotbit, Bithumb, Zebpay, Koinex, Binance, DDEX, UEX, WazirX, OKEx, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Korbit, AirSwap, Coinhub, Kyber Network, Tokenomy, FCoin, BitMart, BitForex, BiteBTC, Radar Relay, GOPAX, IDEX, HitBTC, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, DragonEX, Coinone, Kucoin, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

