ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 535.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 236.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $1.46 million and $1.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00760871 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003181 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,746,512,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,746,512,930 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

