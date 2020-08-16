ZVCHAIN Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (ZVC)

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, ZVCHAIN has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. ZVCHAIN has a market capitalization of $412,523.33 and $5.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZVCHAIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZVCHAIN Coin Profile

ZVCHAIN launched on July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 802,826,892 coins and its circulating supply is 790,656,021 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/zvchain. The official website for ZVCHAIN is www.zvchain.io. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZVCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZVCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

