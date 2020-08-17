-$0.05 EPS Expected for Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.91 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOBL. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,682.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $733,194.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

MOBL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 610,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,939. The company has a market capitalization of $680.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.59. Mobileiron has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

