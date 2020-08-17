$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for inTest’s earnings. inTest reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that inTest will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for inTest.

Separately, Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of inTest in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

INTT traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $6.00. 1,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. inTest has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.20.

About inTest

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

