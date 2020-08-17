$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Servicemaster Global posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Servicemaster Global.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Servicemaster Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 168.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Servicemaster Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

SERV traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Servicemaster Global has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $58.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Servicemaster Global (SERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.