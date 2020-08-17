$1.20 EPS Expected for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to report $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.01. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,798,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,595. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.81. The firm has a market cap of $384.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 168,698 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,048,000 after acquiring an additional 128,612 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

