1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.61

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 7378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 67.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 198,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 79,939 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 160.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 43,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

